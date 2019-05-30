HAVELOCK – Annamaria Gregorio-Brown, 56, of Havelock died May 28, 2019, at Vidant Hospice Center.
Funeral will be held at noon on June 15 at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Graveside service at noon on June 17 at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include husband, Leroy Brown of the home; son, Azeem Gregorio of Havelock, father, Newton Gregorio; brothers, Keith Gregorio, Anthony Gregorio, both of Brooklyn, New York, Errol John, Neil Gregorio, both of Trinidad, Marc Gregorio of Maryland; and sister, Annette Gregorio of Washington, D.C.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 30 to May 31, 2019