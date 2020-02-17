Annette Lanier

Beulaville NC - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC
28518
(910)-298-4678
BEULAVILLE - Annette Marshburn Lanier, 86, of Beulaville died Feb. 15, 2020.
Funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday followed by visitation at Community Funeral Home of Beulaville. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Marshburn cemetery, Richlands.
Survivors include sons, Fred Lanier and Charles Lanier, both of Beulaville; sisters, Barbara Lambke of Lombard, Illinois, Shirley Sundell of Rodney, Michigan; and brother, Jimmy Marshburn of Jacksonville, Florida.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
