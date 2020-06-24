Annette Turner
Annette Jones Turner, 85, of Jacksonville, died June 23, 2020, at Premier Nursing and Rehab Center.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Survivors include husband, Horace Turner of the home; daughter, Patricia Coffman of Mason, Ohio; son, Gregory Turner of Palm City, Florida; sister, Pansy Sealey of Longs, South Carolina; and brother, Earl Jones of Mountain City, Tennessee.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.


