Annette Turner

Annette Jones Turner, 85, of Jacksonville, died June 23, 2020, at Premier Nursing and Rehab Center.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Survivors include husband, Horace Turner of the home; daughter, Patricia Coffman of Mason, Ohio; son, Gregory Turner of Palm City, Florida; sister, Pansy Sealey of Longs, South Carolina; and brother, Earl Jones of Mountain City, Tennessee.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.