Annette Turner

Or Copy this URL to Share

Annette Jones Turner, 85, of Jacksonville, died June 23, 2020, at Premier Nursing and Rehab Center.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Survivors include husband, Horace Turner of the home; daughter, Patricia Coffman of Mason, Ohio; son, Gregory Turner of Palm City, Florida; sister, Pansy Sealey of Longs, South Carolina; and brother, Earl Jones of Mountain City, Tennessee.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store