Annette Turner

Annette Jones Turner, 85, of Jacksonville, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Premier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Annette was born on July 15, 1934 in Duplin County, to the late Sam Jones and Thelma Brown Jones. She was the wife of Horace Turner of Jacksonville and was preceded in death by an infant daughter and infant twin sons, Harold Ashley Turner and Howard Samuel Turner.
Survivors include her husband, Horace Turner of the home; her daughter, Patricia Coffman and husband Dennis of Mason, OH; her son Gregory Turner and wife Cathy of Palm City, FL; her grandchildren, Derek Coffman, Whitney Coffman, both of the Mason, OH area, Jessica Turner Ceccarelli and husband Nicco and Corey Turner and wife Roxy, both of Atlanta, GA; and five great-grandchildren, Riley Parrish, Tyson Parrish, Kinsley Coffman, Mason Turner, and Isla Turner.
Annette is also survived by her sister, Pansy Sealey of Longs, SC; her brother, Earl Jones and his wife Janet of Mountain City, TN; her brother-in-law, Leo Turner of Jacksonville; her sister-in-law, Louise Turner Mitchell and brother-in-law, Charlie Mitchell of Surf City; along with several nieces and nephews.
Annette truly enjoyed traveling, and in her earlier years, doing volunteer work at the Winter Park Hospital near her home. She especially loved spending time with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was a good role-model. In the last few years, Annette fought a courageous battle with dementia. Our family would like to extend our sincerest appreciation to Charmony Clark and Kim Wilson, her special caregivers, for their dedication and friendship.
Annette will be cherished in memory by all those who were lucky enough to know her in life.
A memorial celebration of Annette's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.