Annie Bannerman

Annie Barnes Bannerman, 73, of Jacksonville died June 18, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.

Services will be private.

Survivors include brothers, Orion Earl Barnes of Richlands, Larry and Michael Barnes, both of Jacksonville, Robert Barnes of Maryland; sisters, Peggy Barnes, Dorothy Barnes Trent, both of Waterbury, Connecticut, Sandra Barnes of Washington, DC., Ellen Burnette of Jacksonville.

Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Louis Missionary Baptist Church.

Arrangements by Akridge Family Funeral Care, Jacksonville.



