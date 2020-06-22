Annie Bannerman
Annie Barnes Bannerman, 73, of Jacksonville died June 18, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Services will be private.
Survivors include brothers, Orion Earl Barnes of Richlands, Larry and Michael Barnes, both of Jacksonville, Robert Barnes of Maryland; sisters, Peggy Barnes, Dorothy Barnes Trent, both of Waterbury, Connecticut, Sandra Barnes of Washington, DC., Ellen Burnette of Jacksonville.
Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Louis Missionary Baptist Church.
Arrangements by Akridge Family Funeral Care, Jacksonville.

No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Akridge Family Funeral Care
2861-3 Richlands Hwy
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 333-9650
