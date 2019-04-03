Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie Brinson Youtsey. View Sign

Annie Laurie Brinson Youtsey, 72, of Maysville, passed away at home on March 31, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lillie Brinson; sister, Ozell Armentrout; and brothers, Daniel, Woodrow and Milton Brinson.

Her memories will always be cherished by her fiancé, CJ Collins of the home; eight children, Lee Edwards Thacker of Hubert, Lynn Edwards Curtis of Jacksonville, Marie Edwards Welty and fiancé Robert of Washington, Mary Edwards of Richlands, Virgil Edwards and wife Dawn of Maysville, Joey Collins, Buddy Collins and Jennifer Potter and husband Titus; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Annie's Life will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Maysville with Rev. Greg Meadows officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the church.

Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019, at White Oak Memorial Gardens, 2486 White Oak River Road, Maysville, NC. Immediately following the burial, the family will be receiving friends for fellowship and refreshments at First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Maysville.

Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.



Annie Laurie Brinson Youtsey, 72, of Maysville, passed away at home on March 31, 2019.She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lillie Brinson; sister, Ozell Armentrout; and brothers, Daniel, Woodrow and Milton Brinson.Her memories will always be cherished by her fiancé, CJ Collins of the home; eight children, Lee Edwards Thacker of Hubert, Lynn Edwards Curtis of Jacksonville, Marie Edwards Welty and fiancé Robert of Washington, Mary Edwards of Richlands, Virgil Edwards and wife Dawn of Maysville, Joey Collins, Buddy Collins and Jennifer Potter and husband Titus; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.A Celebration of Annie's Life will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Maysville with Rev. Greg Meadows officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the church.Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019, at White Oak Memorial Gardens, 2486 White Oak River Road, Maysville, NC. Immediately following the burial, the family will be receiving friends for fellowship and refreshments at First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Maysville.Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville. Funeral Home Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services

308 Main St

Maysville , NC 28555

(910) 743-3333 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close