Annie Laurie Brinson Youtsey, 72, of Maysville, passed away at home on March 31, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lillie Brinson; sister, Ozell Armentrout; and brothers, Daniel, Woodrow and Milton Brinson.
Her memories will always be cherished by her fiancé, CJ Collins of the home; eight children, Lee Edwards Thacker of Hubert, Lynn Edwards Curtis of Jacksonville, Marie Edwards Welty and fiancé Robert of Washington, Mary Edwards of Richlands, Virgil Edwards and wife Dawn of Maysville, Joey Collins, Buddy Collins and Jennifer Potter and husband Titus; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Annie's Life will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Maysville with Rev. Greg Meadows officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the church.
Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019, at White Oak Memorial Gardens, 2486 White Oak River Road, Maysville, NC. Immediately following the burial, the family will be receiving friends for fellowship and refreshments at First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Maysville.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.
