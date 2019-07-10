ROSE HILL - Annie Pearl Boney Carr, 77, of Rose Hill died July 7, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center.
Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Rose Hill Funeral Home with interment following at Brinson-Brown cemetery, Warsaw.
Survivors include sons, Ronnie D. Furlow of Bennetsville, South Carolina, Johnny Kea of Fayetteville, Georgia, Howard Carr of Norfolk, Virginia; daughters, Loretta Kea of Manhattan, New York, Shirley Carr of Rose Hill, Justina Carr of N. Bolivar, New York, Shonnette Peterkin of Durham; sisters, Margaret Pully of Clinton, Maryland, Thelma Montgomery of Leland, Mattie Brinson of Maryland, Carolyn Lisane of Rose Hill, Linda Brinson of Wake Forest.
Viewing will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
