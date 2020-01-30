Annie Mae Cunningham, 78, of Jacksonville died Jan. 27, 2020.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Changing Hearts Ministries. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Onslow Memorial Park.
Survivors include her husband, Connell Cunningham Sr. of the home; daughter, Sharron Anita Cunningham of Orlando, Florida; and son, Connell Cunningham Jr. of Jacksonville.
Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020