Annie Dodson

BEULAVILLE - Annie Doris Dodson, 74, of Beulaville died June 28, 2020.

Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Saunders Funeral Home with interment following at Murrill Cemetery.

Survivors include husband, Kenneth E. Dodson of the home; daughter, Tonsley D. Green; and siblings, Alice Robinson, Doris Bright, Evelyn Graham, all of Jacksonville, Betty Joyner of Belgrade, Ruby Spicer of Portsmouth, Virginia, Elaine Lacy, Sheila Saunders, Delores Thompson, Jasper Brode Jr., all of Richlands.

Visitation will be from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



