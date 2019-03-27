Annie Hatcher

Obituary

CHINQUAPIN - Annie Ross Hatcher, 70, of Chinquapin died March 26, 2019, at his home.
Funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Friday with visitation following at Community Funeral Home of Beulaville. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Lanier family cemetery, Chinquapin.
Survivors include sisters, Louise Edwards of Beulaville, Shirley Hatcher of Chinquapin.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
