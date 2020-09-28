Annie Kennedy

Or Copy this URL to Share

PINK HILL - Annie Raynor Kennedy, 87, of Pink died Sept. 26, 2020, at Vidant Duplin Hospital.

Funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at Gum Branch Church, Pink Hill with visitation following. Graveside service held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Kennedy family cemetery, Pink Hill.

Survivors include sons, Terry Kennedy, Derek Kennedy; daughters, Renee K. Martin, all of Pink Hill, Barbara K. Simpson of Chinquapin.

Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.



