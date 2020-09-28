Annie Kennedy

PINK HILL - Annie Raynor Kennedy, 87, of Pink died Sept. 26, 2020, at Vidant Duplin Hospital.
Funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at Gum Branch Church, Pink Hill with visitation following. Graveside service held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Kennedy family cemetery, Pink Hill.
Survivors include sons, Terry Kennedy, Derek Kennedy; daughters, Renee K. Martin, all of Pink Hill, Barbara K. Simpson of Chinquapin.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.