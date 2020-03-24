October 24, 1923 – March 23, 2020
On Monday, March 23,, 2020, Ann McElheney of Jacksonville, NC (formerly of Knightdale, NC) passed away at the age of 96. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers, and great-grandson, Dylan Price.
She is survived by her son, Ron McElheney (Toni); and daughter, Paula Lanvermeier. She is also survived by seven granddaughters – Shannon DiBenedetto (Tony), Laurie Strope (Jay), Renee Hartley (Derek), Sherri Williams (Robert), Chris Townsend (Brent), Gina Wagner (Steven), Susi Price – and fifteen great-grandchildren, who she referred to as her angels.
Ann was greatly loved and will be missed by her children and grandchildren who knew her as MaAnn. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Knightdale Baptist Church Cemetery in Knightdale, NC.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020