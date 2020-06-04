BROOKLYN, New York - Anthony Rouff, 82, of Brooklyn, New York died May 24, 2020.
Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Saunders Funeral Home with entombment following at Rouff family mausoleum.
Survivors include wife, Barbara Brown Rouff of the home; daughters, Allison Rouff of Phoenix, Ann Marie Rouff of Brooklyn, New York, Ava John of Coral Springs, Florida, Alicia Hanson of Sunrise, Florida; stepdaughter, Estradawn Liggins of N. Lauderdale, Floria; son, Anthony Lennox Rouff; sister, Shirley Teague, both of Brooklyn, New York; and brother, Leslie Rouff of York, Pennsylvania.
Viewing will be one hour before the service.
Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Saunders Funeral Home with entombment following at Rouff family mausoleum.
Survivors include wife, Barbara Brown Rouff of the home; daughters, Allison Rouff of Phoenix, Ann Marie Rouff of Brooklyn, New York, Ava John of Coral Springs, Florida, Alicia Hanson of Sunrise, Florida; stepdaughter, Estradawn Liggins of N. Lauderdale, Floria; son, Anthony Lennox Rouff; sister, Shirley Teague, both of Brooklyn, New York; and brother, Leslie Rouff of York, Pennsylvania.
Viewing will be one hour before the service.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.