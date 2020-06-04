BROOKLYN, New York - Anthony Rouff, 82, of Brooklyn, New York died May 24, 2020.

Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Saunders Funeral Home with entombment following at Rouff family mausoleum.

Survivors include wife, Barbara Brown Rouff of the home; daughters, Allison Rouff of Phoenix, Ann Marie Rouff of Brooklyn, New York, Ava John of Coral Springs, Florida, Alicia Hanson of Sunrise, Florida; stepdaughter, Estradawn Liggins of N. Lauderdale, Floria; son, Anthony Lennox Rouff; sister, Shirley Teague, both of Brooklyn, New York; and brother, Leslie Rouff of York, Pennsylvania.

Viewing will be one hour before the service.



