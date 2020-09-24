Anthony Warren

Anthony "Tony" Warren, 72, of Hubert, NC, passed peacefully on September 19th, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Pearl Warren; three brothers, Ronnie, Richard, and Gary Warren; sister, Pauline Murphy; nephew, Ron Warren; and niece, Joymee Ponio. He is survived by his wife, Rhoda Warren, four children, Robert, Louise, Sean, and Audrey Warren; his sister, Gale May; brothers-in-law, Ricky May, Marvin-Earl Murphy, and Rey Malondras; sisters-in-law, Shirley Herring, Rebecca Malondras, and Emy Ponio; grandchildren, Sydney Leggett, Milani, Ezra, and Sasha Marino-Warren; his great-grandchildren, Henry "Kai" and Mila Marino-Warren; and numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.

Tony was born July 23rd, 1948, in Morehead City, NC. He was raised with his five siblings by his mother and father in Beaufort, NC. Tony was devoted to his country, having given 40 years of faithful service to the U.S. Navy and Government of the United States. He served two tours in the Vietnam War, as well as serving numerous years as a U.S. Navy Seabee attached to the State Department. He received numerous awards during his time in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged from the service.

Tony enjoyed spending his leisure time with his family, boating, cooking, and devoting himself to his carpentry. He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed going to NASCAR races, as well as watching football and college basketball. He will always be remembered, forever in our hearts.

A private service will be held at 10:30 a.m. September 30th, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. The burial will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veteran Cemetery. The family will be receiving relatives and close friends at their home in celebration of his life. Flowers are welcome and appreciated.

A service of Johnson Funeral Home.



