Arlene B. Price of Jacksonville, NC passed from this life on the evening of August 7, 2019, while at home.

Born May 26, 1935, she is the daughter of the late Wayne Lee and Rosevelle Carter Batts. She was also predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Emory Belmont Price; daughter, Sheila Denise Price; and siblings, Winfred Batts, Eunice Gurganus, Geneva Smith, Shelby Boone, and Joe Batts.

Left to cherish her memory are sons, Emory Glenn Price and wife Deborah of Norfolk (VA) and Mark Kent Price and wife Lisa of Jacksonville (NC); grandchildren, Peyton Thomas Price and wife Treloar of Annapolis (MD), Katherine Glynn Price of Chesapeake (VA), Christina Dawn Price of Jacksonville, and Kayla Leanne Price of Greensboro; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Horace Batts of Beulaville, Carolyn Price, Patricia Mobley, Gloria Raynor of Fountaintown, and Royce Batts.

Mrs. Price was not an extravagant person and was known to many as "Aunt Jackie." She went to college and obtained a degree in education, graduating from UNCW the same year as her son Glenn graduated from high school. This led to a career as an elementary school teacher for 19 years--all of which she spent at Wallace Elementary School.

Family will greet friends at a visitation from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, in the 401 West Main Street chapel of Padgett Funeral and Cremation Services in Wallace, NC. A service to honor her life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 10 in the funeral home with interment following in Riverview Memorial Park in Watha, NC. Family requests that, rather than flowers, a contribution be considered to missions at Good News Ministries, 102 Doris Avenue East, Jacksonville, NC 28540 or one may purchase supplies for a Wallace Elementary School teacher of one's choice.



