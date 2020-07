Or Copy this URL to Share

Arletha George, 72, of Jacksonville died July 1, 2020 at home.

The family will receive friends 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort.

Survivors include: two daughters Auronia Jones and Julia Mills, both of Houston, TX; a son, Desmond Jones of Jacksonville, N.C.; and three sisters, Sharon, Virline and Wanda.

Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store