Arlon G. Pickett, 93, of Jacksonville died Aug. 23, 2020.

Celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Union Missionary Baptist Church with interment following at Petteway cemetery.

Survivors include daughters, Jessie Pickett-Williams of Durham, Karen Pickett, Angela Pickett, both of Jacksonville; and brother, Robert Pickett of RIchmond, Virginia.

Viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Saunders Funeral Home.



