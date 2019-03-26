Richlands - Arthur Williams Adams of Richlands and formerly of Comstock Park, MI, passed away Sunday morning, March 24, 2019, at his son's home in Richlands, NC.
Mr. Adams was 96 years old and was a WWII Army Veteran. He retired from Sears in 1989, and spent his retired years volunteering with Church Builders and helping at Rock Lake Christian Assembly along with his wife, Laverne of 61 years dedicating their lives serving the Lord.
Memorial services will be announced later with interment in Pine Grove Cemetery, Comstock Park, MI.
He is survived by his children, Larry Adams (Libbie), of Richlands, NC, Sherry VanArsdall (Jack) of Niles, MI, Mark Adams (Gay) of Prairieville, LA, Terry Adams (Teresa) of Berrien Springs, MI and Amy Thebo (Ace) of Richlands, NC. Nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Rock Lake Christian Assembly, 7389 Vestaburg Road, Vestaburg, Mi 48891 or Jack Ballard Church Builders, in care of Dale Sikes, 1550 Shadowstone Ct, Stone Mountain, GA 30087 .
Online condolences may be made to the family at Jonesfh.org.
Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Richlands.
Jones Funeral Home
137 Ervintown Road
Richlands, NC 28574
(910) 324-5045
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019