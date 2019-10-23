NEWPORT - Arthur "Art" Randle Denning, 87, of Newport died Oct. 22, 2019.
Memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bridgeway Church, Beaufort. Burial will be private.
Survivors include wife, Joyce "Jody" Ainley Denning of the home; daughter, Vicki Denning Bennett of Wilmington; son, Rich Denning of Lynchburg, Virginia; and stepchildren, Tim Overman of Newport, Kathy Pake of Beaufort, Jeannie Kelly of Raleigh.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Beaufort.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019