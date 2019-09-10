MSGT Arthur Lee Fitzgerald, USMC (Ret), 89, of Richlands, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019.
Born on March 1, 1930, in Portland, ME; he was a son of the late Walter Francis and Mary Wildes Fitzgerald. He retired from the USMC with over 25 years of service. He was the recipient of the Silver Star Medal and four Purple Hearts, having served in the Korean War and three tours in Vietnam. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Isuzu Fujioka Fitzgerald; six brothers and two sisters.
Surviving are two sons, David Fitzgerald and wife Ellen of Richlands, Jeff Fitzgerald and wife Stacey of New Bern; a sister, Nancy Fitzgerald of Maine; and six grandchildren, Eric Fitzgerald, Aaron Fitzgerald, Jenna Fitzgerald, Kacey Fitzgerald, Anna Fitzgerald, and Matthew Fitzgerald.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday evening at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Burial, with full military honors, will follow in Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019