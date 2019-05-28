Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Bardill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



She was a founding member of Calvary Lutheran Church of Jacksonville where visitation and services will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m., followed by the funeral at 3 p.m. A brief reception will be held afterwards at the Church. Interment will follow at a later date.

Throughout her long and productive life, "Miss Audrey" was a leader in her community (Council on Aging, 4-H, Onslow County Farmer's Market, Carobell, Onslow Community Ministries Soup Kitchen, Onslow County Board of Elections) and Calvary Lutheran Church (Altar Guild, Pre-School, Sunday School and many Bible study classes). She was a true force to be reckoned with. Her sons affectionately called her "The Ol' Tomahawk" in tribute to her drive and command. She loved her family, her farm life, hummingbirds and was a wonderful mother and wife.

Mrs. Bardill was predeceased by her husband of 36 years, Harold W. Bardill Sr.; by her granddaughter, Kimberly Christine Bardill and daughter-in-law, Carolyn Hunike Bardill.

She is survived by her sons, Harold W. Bardill Jr. (Bill) and his wife Laura of Belhaven, NC, Rexford Alan Bardill Sr. and his wife, Twillah of Wilson, NC and Mark D. Bardill Sr. and his wife, Suzette of Richlands, NC. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, Matthew Scott Bardill (Matt) and his wife Jacqui, Mark Benning Bardill Jr. (Ben) and his wife, Caroline, Rexford Alan Bardill Jr. (Alan) and Gustavus William Bardill (Gus). She is also survived by two great-granddaughters, Katherine Claire Bardill and Elizabeth Carolyn Bardill.

Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.

