Audrey Chester

Service Information
Saunders Funeral Home Inc
210 Bell Fork Rd
Jacksonville, NC
28540
(910)-938-2151
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Trent River Oakey Grove Missionary Baptist Association
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Trent River Oakey Grove Missionary Baptist Association
Interment
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery
Obituary
Audrey F. Chester, 98, of Jacksonville died Jan. 10, 2020.
Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Trent River Oakey Grove Missionary Baptist Association with interment at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include brothers, Edd R. Fonville of Midway Park and Leo Fonville of Hubert.
Visitation will be from noon to 1:45 p.m. before the service.
Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
