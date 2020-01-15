Audrey F. Chester, 98, of Jacksonville died Jan. 10, 2020.
Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Trent River Oakey Grove Missionary Baptist Association with interment at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include brothers, Edd R. Fonville of Midway Park and Leo Fonville of Hubert.
Visitation will be from noon to 1:45 p.m. before the service.
Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020