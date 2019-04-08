Ava Rhodes Babbert, 75, of Jacksonville passed away at Onslow Memorial Hospital on Saturday, April 6, 2019.
Ava enjoyed quilting, sewing, cooking, and spending time with her beloved family.
She is preceded in death by her son, Gary Babbert; parents, Hubert and Hazel Rhodes; and sister, Tammy Jordan.
Ava is survived by her sons, Larry Babbert (Susan) of Jacksonville, David Babbert (Regina) of Jacksonville; brothers, Bill Rhodes (Sue) of Mississippi, David Rhodes of Maysville, J.A. Howard of Virginia; sisters, Easter Gilcrest of Jacksonville, Janice Roler of Florida, and Patricia; grandchildren, Patrick Babbert, Mistie Babbert, Christie Babbert, Dana (Jeremy) Shaw, Sara Babbert, Hollie Babbert; and great-grandchildren, Bailee Shaw, Ellie Shaw, Aubree Shaw, Lauren Sholar, Jase English, Slay Cavenaugh.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home, Jacksonville. A private burial will take place at a later date.
Johnson Funeral Home
2685 Henderson Dr
Jacksonville, NC 28546
(910) 347-2595
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019