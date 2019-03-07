Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ave Caron. View Sign

HUBERT - Ave Caron, 71, died Monday, March 4, 2019, at her home with her husband by her side.

She was born April 7, 1947, in Germany; daughter of the late Richard and Ella Surr.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro with Chaplain Ken Counts officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Ave taught English for 31 years, mostly to the academically gifted at Jacksonville High. Ave was a veteran member of the basket guild where she had many friends. She attended the Camp Lejeune Protestant Chapel for nearly 30 years, long serving in children's church and VBS. She was a founding member and leader of the Women's Bible Study (PWOC). She was at the forefront of hospitality and benevolent outreach for the chapel. Ave Caron was a bright light among us and will be remembered and greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Leslie Stephen Caron of the home.

