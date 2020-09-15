1/
Aythel Harper
HUBERT - Aythel Ashley Harper, 82, Hubert, died Saturday, September 12, 2020, at her home. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro Chapel. Memorial services will be held at a later date in Kentucky.
Mrs. Harper was a daughter of the late Clyde and Inez Click Howard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Woodrow Howard.
She is survived by her husband, John Harper of the home; one daughter, Rochelle "Shelly" Harper of Hubert; two sons, John Scott Harper of Maysville and Jeffery Harper and his wife, April of Swansboro; three grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Wanda Mayes of Sandy Hook, KY, Pauline Howard of Marion, OH, Sandy Howard of Sandy Hook, KY and Billie Jo Brown and her husband, Keith of Morehead, KY; and two brothers, Jack Howard and his wife, Mary Ann of Morehead, KY and Donnie Howard of Dayton, OH.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro will be handling the arrangements for Mrs. Harper.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
Old Hammock Rd
Swansboro, NC 28584
(910) 326-5013
