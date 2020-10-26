Baby Ruth O'Neil, 89, of Jacksonville, died Oct. 23, 2020.
Graveside service will be held at noon on Tuesday at McAllister Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include daughter, Carolyn Cozine of Jacksonville; sons, James McAllister of Greensboro, Ricky Hunter of Jacksonville; sisters, Shirley Long of Long Island, New York, Gloria Murrill, Willie Saunders; and brothers, Lewis McAllister, Richard McAllister, all of Jacksonville.
Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.