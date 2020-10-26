1/
Baby Ruth O'Neil
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Baby Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Baby Ruth O'Neil, 89, of Jacksonville, died Oct. 23, 2020.
Graveside service will be held at noon on Tuesday at McAllister Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include daughter, Carolyn Cozine of Jacksonville; sons, James McAllister of Greensboro, Ricky Hunter of Jacksonville; sisters, Shirley Long of Long Island, New York, Gloria Murrill, Willie Saunders; and brothers, Lewis McAllister, Richard McAllister, all of Jacksonville.
Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Saunders Funeral Home Inc
210 Bell Fork Rd
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 938-2151
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved