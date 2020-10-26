Or Copy this URL to Share

Baby Ruth O'Neil, 89, of Jacksonville, died Oct. 23, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at noon on Tuesday at McAllister Memorial Gardens.

Survivors include daughter, Carolyn Cozine of Jacksonville; sons, James McAllister of Greensboro, Ricky Hunter of Jacksonville; sisters, Shirley Long of Long Island, New York, Gloria Murrill, Willie Saunders; and brothers, Lewis McAllister, Richard McAllister, all of Jacksonville.

Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.



