Barbara Jean McCarthy Boothe, 76, of Jacksonville, passed away Tuesday morning, Aug. 20, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday afternoon at Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville. Burial will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert James Boothe; parents, George and Estelle McCarthy; and her two brothers, Richard G. McCarthy Sr. and Daniel Thomas McCarthy.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Lynn Denison of Deerfield NH; son, Wayne David Garfield of Raymond, NH; grandchildren, Kyle David Denison and Shania Nicole Denison; brother, James Frances McCarthy of NH; niece, Linda Taylor and husband Ben of Richlands; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
