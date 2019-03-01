Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Griffin. View Sign

Barbara Ann Griffin, 80, of Jacksonville, passed away at home on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, with family by her side after a brave battle with cancer.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Bruce Cowden and Edna Grace Cowden; and grandson, Michael Aragona.

Survivors include husband, Kenneth E. Griffin of Jacksonville; daughter, Sharon Aragona and husband Benjamin Aragona, of Jacksonville; son, Tony Griffin and wife Julie, of Edwardsville, IL; son, Mark Griffin and wife Stephany, of Roxboro, NC; as well as grandchildren, Kenneth Aragona, Benjamin Aragona, Whitney Davis, Jordan Griffin, Luke Griffin, Paul Griffin, and Douglas Griffin; and great-grandchildren, William, Hailey, Kenley, Anna Carter, Bennet Caroline, Emma, Gunner, Kaylee, Gracie, and Lexi.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville, North Carolina. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in the Jones Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Patrick Whaley officiating. Burial will be at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Barbara's honor to the American Cancer Association, or Community Home Health Care and Hospice, PO Box 245, Swansboro, North Carolina, 28584.

The family would like to thank Barbara's medical team at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, North Carolina, especially Dr.Nasreen Vohra, Oncology; Dr. Prashant Mudireddy, Gastroenterology; and Nancy Lopez, P.A.; the medical team at Southeastern Medical Oncology Center in Jacksonville, North Carolina; especially Dr. Nagesh H. Jayaram; and Community Hospice and Home Health Care for the professional, caring, and compassionate care they provided.

