Ms. Barbara Ann Humphrey, 74 of Richlands, NC died August 23, 2019, at Heritage Assisted Living in Richlands, NC.
Ms. Humphrey is survived by four sisters, Jessie Turner, Macie Lee Weston and Faye Houston of Richlands and Francie True of Everett, Washington. Two brothers, John Humphrey of Florida and Charles Humphrey of Greenville, SC.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday August 27, 2019, at the Gregory Fork Community Building on Luther Banks Rd. in Richlands, NC with Pastor Roland Penny officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Gregory Fork Community Building.
Services are entrusted to Johnson Funeral of Richlands.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019