Barbara Morton

JACKSONVILLE - Barbara Ann Dalton Morton, 76, wife of the late Shirlen Edd Morton, of Jacksonville, NC, went home to be with the Lord lovingly surrounded by her family on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel with Pastor Bobby Williams officiating. Following the service, the family will receive friends at 171 Croom Lane, Jacksonville.
Born August 9, 1943, in Kinston, North Carolina; she was the daughter of Leslie and Doris Dalton. The Mortons were married November 21, 1958, in Conway, SC, and raised three sons in Jacksonville. Mrs. Morton retired from the Onslow County Sheriff's Department after 25 years of service. She loved to cook and spend time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Shirlen; and oldest son, Jeffery "Butterball" Morton.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Alice Johnson and husband, Marlyn, of Pacific Grove, California; sons, Michael J. Morton and wife, Melissa of Jacksonville and Steven E. Morton and wife, Meredith of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Jessica Davis and husband, D.J. of Richlands; Catherine Odom and husband, Anthony of Rockwell, NC; Christina Wethington and husband, Travis of Maysville, NC; Sarah Morton of Jacksonville; and Cole Jordan of Jacksonville; great-grandchildren, Josiah Morton, Joshua Davis and Jaiden Davis of Richlands; sister-in-law, Bonnie Morton of Jacksonville; and nephews, Gene and Gary Morton of Jacksonville and Travis and Tyler Johnson of California.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel with Pastor Bobby Williams officiating. Following the service, the family will receive friends at 171 Croom Lane, Jacksonville.
Born August 9, 1943, in Kinston, North Carolina; she was the daughter of Leslie and Doris Dalton. The Mortons were married November 21, 1958, in Conway, SC, and raised three sons in Jacksonville. Mrs. Morton retired from the Onslow County Sheriff's Department after 25 years of service. She loved to cook and spend time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Shirlen; and oldest son, Jeffery "Butterball" Morton.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Alice Johnson and husband, Marlyn, of Pacific Grove, California; sons, Michael J. Morton and wife, Melissa of Jacksonville and Steven E. Morton and wife, Meredith of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Jessica Davis and husband, D.J. of Richlands; Catherine Odom and husband, Anthony of Rockwell, NC; Christina Wethington and husband, Travis of Maysville, NC; Sarah Morton of Jacksonville; and Cole Jordan of Jacksonville; great-grandchildren, Josiah Morton, Joshua Davis and Jaiden Davis of Richlands; sister-in-law, Bonnie Morton of Jacksonville; and nephews, Gene and Gary Morton of Jacksonville and Travis and Tyler Johnson of California.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.