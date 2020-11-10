1/1
Barbara Roeder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hubert - Barbara Ann Roeder, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020, at her home. She was born in Los Angeles, CA; a daughter to the late Vernon and Dorothy Casman.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Prior to retirement, Barbara worked in food service in the Onslow County Schools system.
She is survived by her husband, Scott Roeder of the home; daughters, Nanette Seago (JR) of Riverside, CA and Lisa Greene (Richard) of Quitman, TX; sons, Jeff Hemm (Jody) of Haydon, ID and Dennis Hemm (Mika) Frisco, TX; nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Burns of Yucaipa, CA; and brother, Vernon Ross of Torrance, CA.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
Old Hammock Rd
Swansboro, NC 28584
(910) 326-5013
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved