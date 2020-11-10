Hubert - Barbara Ann Roeder, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020, at her home. She was born in Los Angeles, CA; a daughter to the late Vernon and Dorothy Casman.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Prior to retirement, Barbara worked in food service in the Onslow County Schools system.
She is survived by her husband, Scott Roeder of the home; daughters, Nanette Seago (JR) of Riverside, CA and Lisa Greene (Richard) of Quitman, TX; sons, Jeff Hemm (Jody) of Haydon, ID and Dennis Hemm (Mika) Frisco, TX; nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Burns of Yucaipa, CA; and brother, Vernon Ross of Torrance, CA.
