Beatrice Fike

SWANSBORO - Beatrice Gean Smith Fike, 87, of Swansboro died June 21, 2020, at her home. Memorial will be held at a later date.
Survivors include daughter, Monica Fike Brown of Midway Park; and son, Robert Leonard Fike II of Florida.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
