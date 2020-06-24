Beatrice Fike

Or Copy this URL to Share

SWANSBORO - Beatrice Gean Smith Fike, 87, of Swansboro died June 21, 2020, at her home. Memorial will be held at a later date.

Survivors include daughter, Monica Fike Brown of Midway Park; and son, Robert Leonard Fike II of Florida.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.



