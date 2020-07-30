Beatrice Williams-Louis

Or Copy this URL to Share

MAPLE HILL - Beatrice "Bea" Williams-Louis, 65, of Maple Hill died July 27, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Williams cemetery, Maple Hill.

Survivors include daughters, Lesley Louis Barnes of Bunnlevel, Monique Louis Smith of Fuquay-Varina; mother Eunice Pickett Williams of Maple Hill; sisters, Zellene Williams Saunders of Monroe, Vernell Williams-Brace of Lanham, Maryland, Maude Williams Lyons of Durham; and brother, Dorsey Williams of Chicago.

Arrangements by Nixon Lewis Funeral Home, Burgaw.



