PINK HILL - Belinda Kleckley, 47, of Pink Hill died Aug. 12, 2020, at Vidant Hospital. Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Community Word of God Church, Beulaville.

Survivors include mother, Loberta Munn; daughters, Berlaina and Miracle Kleckley of the home; Alicia Swinson of Pink Hill; sisters, Pamela Henry, Tracey Baldwin, Renee Swindell, Deshanna Purdie, Angela Reevey; brother: Micheal Purdie.

Arrangements by Nixon Lewis Funeral Home, Burgaw.



