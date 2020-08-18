1/
Belinda Kleckley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Belinda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PINK HILL - Belinda Kleckley, 47, of Pink Hill died Aug. 12, 2020, at Vidant Hospital. Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Community Word of God Church, Beulaville.
Survivors include mother, Loberta Munn; daughters, Berlaina and Miracle Kleckley of the home; Alicia Swinson of Pink Hill; sisters, Pamela Henry, Tracey Baldwin, Renee Swindell, Deshanna Purdie, Angela Reevey; brother: Micheal Purdie.
Arrangements by Nixon Lewis Funeral Home, Burgaw.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved