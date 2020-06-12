Benjamin Gibbs Jr.
Benjamin Gibbs Jr., 79, of Jacksonville died June 7, 2020.
Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Saunders Funeral Home.
Survivors include daughters, Francis Delons Pedro of Jacksonville, Latoya Gibbs of Richmond, Virginia, Vanessa Dianne Speights of Charleston, South Carolina, Wooletter Rawls of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; sons, Douglas Ketih Gibbs of Jacksonville, Benjamin Maurice Gibbs of Harlem, New York, Nathan James Bryant of Florence, South Carolina; and sisters, Mamie I. Peters, Carolyn J. Owens, both of Jacksonville, Francesena Fields of Oceanside, California.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
