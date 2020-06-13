Benjamin Solano

Or Copy this URL to Share

SNEADS FERRY – Benjamin Allan Solano, 69, died on June 11, 2020 at New Hanover County, North Carolina.

There are no services are planned at this time.

Survivors include daughter, Barbara Green of Sneads Ferry, and sister Barbara Solano.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.





