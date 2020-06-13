Benjamin Solano
SNEADS FERRY – Benjamin Allan Solano, 69, died on June 11, 2020 at New Hanover County, North Carolina.
There are no services are planned at this time.
Survivors include daughter, Barbara Green of Sneads Ferry, and sister Barbara Solano.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.


Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
