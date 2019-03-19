Jacksonville - Bernice Harold Chambers, 87, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington.
Mr. Chambers was born February 18, 1932, in Duplin County, NC; to the late Albert Chambers and Alice Parker Chambers.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Community Funeral Home of Warsaw. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel and burial will conclude the service in Devotional Gardens.
Mr. Chambers is survived by his daughter, Gayle Fell and husband, Dennis of Jacksonville; granddaughter, Stacy Lynn Matthias and husband, David; great-granddaughter, Serenity Matthias, all of Jacksonville; and sister, Dorothy Dail of Kinston.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Chambers was preceded in death by wife, Mattie Pearl Chambers; brother, Alvin Jo Chambers; and sister, Kathleen Chambers.
