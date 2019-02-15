Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice Jenkins. View Sign

SNEADS FERRY, NC - Daniel Bernice Jenkins, 84, of Turkey Point Rd. died on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Salem Baptist Church. Reverend Jonathan Day will be officiating.

Bernice (to his friends) was born in Onslow County and was the son of the late Pleasant Daniel and Julia Ottaway Jenkins. He was also preceded in death by one son, Kevin Jenkins; two brothers, Clyde Jenkins and Edward Jenkins. Bernice was a commercial fisherman heart and soul.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Mary Taylor Jenkins of the home; two daughters, Kirstie Morales (Sam) of Hershey, PA and Donna Millis (Timmie) of Sneads Ferry; one son, Keith Jenkins (Penny) of Sneads Ferry; one sister, Barbara Day of Pinehurst; two sister-in-laws, Jan and Janice Jenkins; seven grandchildren, NaTasha Neben (Jermy), Daniel Jenkins, Brittany Powell (Mitchell), Brandon Myers (Heather), Ryan Myers (Kristin), David Milam and Ashley Yates (Hunter), all of Sneads Ferry; 16 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends after the services at the church and other times at the home.

