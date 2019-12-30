Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bertha Williams. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home & Crematory 303 Chaney Ave Jacksonville , NC 28540 (910)-455-1281 Send Flowers Obituary

Jacksonville - Bertha Mae Parker Williams, 87, passed from this earthly life into her forever heavenly home with the welcoming open arms of Jesus saying "Job well done my good and faithful servant". Though her faith, family and many dear friends she fought a courageous battle with cancer for the past 2 years.

Mrs. Williams was born in 1932, to Clarence and Gertrude Parker in Jacksonville, NC where she was raised and married Eddy after meeting at the old Colemans Restaurant where she worked.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Eddy Richard Williams; son, Kenneth Williams; grandson, Jeffery Gibson; her parents, Clearance and Gertrude Parker; brother, Cyrus Parker; sisters, Minnie Ketchum, Annie Barnett, Lilly Parry.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday January 3, 2020, at Kellum Baptist Church in Jacksonville with Reverend Jody Yopp officiating. Interment will follow at Onslow Memorial Park in Jacksonville

She is survived by her daughter, Debbie and Buddy Gibson of Jacksonville; son, Lee Williams of Jacksonville; daughter, Donna and Mike Towner of Maysville; son, Steven and Gloria Williams of Knoxville, TN. She is also survived by her sister, Juanita Taylor and a brother Roger Parker both of Jacksonville. Six grandchildren, Jessica Kinsey, Curtis Gibson, Erica Wells, Crystal Murphrey, Angel Allen, Kendal Murphrey. Seven great-grandchildren, Raven Kinsey, Tucker Somers, Garrett Murphrey, Bobby Allen, Carson Murphrey, Eli Allen and Colton Murphrey

She was a life long member of Kellum Baptist Church, where over the years she had many active roles, Sunday school teacher, VBS director, military support team, mission meals, prayer chain, and family meal deliveries. She loved flowers and gardening work and had a special love for cooking. She worked at Carobell in its first years of opening with Big Momma and Aunt Jenny. In 1984 she was presented the Ann F. Wolfe service award for outstanding Direct Care Services.

She was blessed with grace and humility, always putting other people's needs before hers, always saw the best in others and had many loving life long friends that will miss her as much as we her family will. But we have comfort in knowing she is where she has worked her whole life to achieve – in the Lord's arms praising and glorifying Him in the streets of gold.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville.

Condolences may be left at

