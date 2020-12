Or Copy this URL to Share

NEW BERN - Bessie Faye Harris Gatlin, 81 of New Bern, died Nov. 27, 2020.

No services planned.

Survivors include daughters, Mary Boahn of Cove City, Kathy Diaz, Debra Hardee, both of New Bern, Amanda McIntyre of Texas; sisters, Doris Alfred of Bridgeton, Janet Bristol of Cove City, Lou Ellen Rodehaver of Kinston.

Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.





