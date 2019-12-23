Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bessie Morris. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home Old Hammock Rd Swansboro , NC 28584 (910)-326-5013 Send Flowers Obituary



She was 81. Bessie was born September 16, 1938, in Stella; to parents Jason and Ada Morris. She lived the majority of her life in Stella enjoying a long career with Carolina Telephone and being an integral member of the local community and Midway United Methodist Church family.

Bessie was a quiet woman with a generous and loving heart. Every occasion was met with a card to let you know she was thinking of you. She was a "Jill-of-all-trades" equally skilled in baking a cake, upholstering a chair, sewing a dress, paneling a dining room and anything and everything in between. She never went anywhere without her camera and we are blessed with the photographic history she left for us to enjoy.

Family meant everything to Bessie. She coordinated many family reunions and celebrations of special occasions. In recent years, she worked tirelessly on uncovering every branch and leaf of the family tree and compiled stories of the family farming history.

She is survived by sisters, Sybil (John, deceased) McCoy of Madison, WV and Annie (Fred, deceased) Arnold of Charlotte, NC; brothers, James and Delma (Rosa Ann) of Stella, NC and Fenner (Barbara) of New Bern, NC; numerous generations of nieces and nephews who brought her great joy; and an expansive extended family. She is predeceased by her parents and brothers, Allen (Beverly) and Jason (Joyce, living).

Visitation and remembrance of Bessie will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday, December 27 at Midway United Methodist Church. Funeral services will follow at 12 noon. Bessie will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at the Morris Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Bessie's name to the organization of your choice.

