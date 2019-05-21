PINE KNOLL SHORES - Bessie Jean "Ma Jean" Willis, 83, of Pine Knoll Shores died May 20, 2019, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Salter Path United Methodist Church with burial following at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Survivors include son, Danny Ray Willis of Morehead City; sister, Anita Murdoch of Carrollton, Virginia.
Visitation will be held one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Beaufort.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 21 to May 22, 2019