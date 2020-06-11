Beth Masse
NEWPORT - Beth Ann Masse, 57, of Newport died June 2, 2020, at her residence.
Survivors include husband, Robert Masse; father, Roger Desmarais; brothers, Ronnie, Christian; and sister, Cindy Stevens.
Arrangements by Coastal Cremations, Jacksonville.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
