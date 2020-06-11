NEWPORT - Beth Ann Masse, 57, of Newport died June 2, 2020, at her residence.
Survivors include husband, Robert Masse; father, Roger Desmarais; brothers, Ronnie, Christian; and sister, Cindy Stevens.
Arrangements by Coastal Cremations, Jacksonville.
Survivors include husband, Robert Masse; father, Roger Desmarais; brothers, Ronnie, Christian; and sister, Cindy Stevens.
Arrangements by Coastal Cremations, Jacksonville.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.