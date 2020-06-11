Or Copy this URL to Share

NEWPORT - Beth Ann Masse, 57, of Newport died June 2, 2020, at her residence.

Survivors include husband, Robert Masse; father, Roger Desmarais; brothers, Ronnie, Christian; and sister, Cindy Stevens.

Arrangements by Coastal Cremations, Jacksonville.



