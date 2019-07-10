Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Ansink. View Sign Service Information Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home 3321 Glynn Ave Brunswick , GA 31520 (912)-265-3636 Send Flowers Obituary

ST. SIMONS, Georgia - Betty Stone Russell Ansink went to be with the Lord on July 8, 2019.

A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13th at Saint Simons Christian Renewal Church. Betty requests that those attending wear bright and casual clothing in memory of Betty's usual attire and come planning to share memories of her with her family.

The daughter of Mayme Spann O'Neal and George Ibert of New York City, Betty was born on May 23, 1925. She was raised by her grandparents, Meleta and Ervin Stone in Beaumont, Texas. Betty is survived by her sister, Martha Thigpen, and her two children, David Thigpen and Peggy Ricketts (Jim).

In 1950, Betty married Whit Henry Russell and is survived by her three children, Susie Russell Arnold (Tom), Skip Russell (Peggy), Katy Russell Czaikowski (Mike); five grandchildren, Catherine Arnold, Sarah Russell Helder (Cam), Whit Russell (Emily), Susan Czaikowski (Greg), Richard Czaikowski, and two great-grandchildren, Calvin and Russell Helder.

Betty was married to John Olin Ansink who passed away in 2010. John had four children, Kathy Don, Elizabeth Johnson (Chuck), John Ansink (LuAnn), David Ansink (Catherine), eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Betty and John loved traveling to visit their children and grandchildren.

Betty retired from the Camp Lejeune Dependents School System in 1982, and was always active in her church, the Walk to Emmaus, Skylark, the Good News Club, and Centered for Life. She took part in numerous Bible studies and was a prayer warrior for many people throughout the community.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Skylark or The Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia. Betty and her family would like to thank her caregivers, Ellen McBride, Sandy Lane, Shetoria Jaudon, Laticia Roberson, Susan Adams, and Kym Shafer, the staff at Magnolia Manor, and her physician, Dr. James Heery.

Condolences may be left at

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.



ST. SIMONS, Georgia - Betty Stone Russell Ansink went to be with the Lord on July 8, 2019.A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13th at Saint Simons Christian Renewal Church. Betty requests that those attending wear bright and casual clothing in memory of Betty's usual attire and come planning to share memories of her with her family.The daughter of Mayme Spann O'Neal and George Ibert of New York City, Betty was born on May 23, 1925. She was raised by her grandparents, Meleta and Ervin Stone in Beaumont, Texas. Betty is survived by her sister, Martha Thigpen, and her two children, David Thigpen and Peggy Ricketts (Jim).In 1950, Betty married Whit Henry Russell and is survived by her three children, Susie Russell Arnold (Tom), Skip Russell (Peggy), Katy Russell Czaikowski (Mike); five grandchildren, Catherine Arnold, Sarah Russell Helder (Cam), Whit Russell (Emily), Susan Czaikowski (Greg), Richard Czaikowski, and two great-grandchildren, Calvin and Russell Helder.Betty was married to John Olin Ansink who passed away in 2010. John had four children, Kathy Don, Elizabeth Johnson (Chuck), John Ansink (LuAnn), David Ansink (Catherine), eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Betty and John loved traveling to visit their children and grandchildren.Betty retired from the Camp Lejeune Dependents School System in 1982, and was always active in her church, the Walk to Emmaus, Skylark, the Good News Club, and Centered for Life. She took part in numerous Bible studies and was a prayer warrior for many people throughout the community.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Skylark or The Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia. Betty and her family would like to thank her caregivers, Ellen McBride, Sandy Lane, Shetoria Jaudon, Laticia Roberson, Susan Adams, and Kym Shafer, the staff at Magnolia Manor, and her physician, Dr. James Heery.Condolences may be left at EdoMillerandsons.com. Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 10 to July 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close