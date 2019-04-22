Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Bishop. View Sign

Betty Mae Bishop, 85, of Cape Carteret, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Snug Harbor on Nelson Bay.

The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019, at New Hope Baptist Church, 2370 Highway 70 East, Beaufort, officiated by Pastor Darryl Chadwick of New Hope Baptist Church. Inurnment will follow at a later at the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.

Betty was born in Baltimore, MD; to Durwood Hood and Dorothy Wetzel Hood on June 8, 1933. She was a charter member of Cape Carteret Baptist Church and a current member of New Hope Baptist Church in Beaufort.

Betty is survived by three sons, David McCracken and Scott McCracken of Jacksonville, Ray Bishop Jr. and wife Lisa of Phoenix, AR; daughter, Debra Chadwick and husband Darryl of Marshallberg; grandchildren, Aaron Kerr of Dunn, Melanie McCracken of Los Angeles, CA, Emily McCracken of Junction City, KS, Allison Waters of Charleston, SC, Tina Meurer of Fredericksburg, VA; and six great-grandchildren.

Many thanks to all the staff at Snug Harbor for their care and Betty's special Bingo and card playing friend Linda.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Marion Bishop; and daughter, Maria Asby.

Flowers are welcome, or send a memorial donation to a .

Online condolences may be made at

Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC.

Betty Mae Bishop, 85, of Cape Carteret, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Snug Harbor on Nelson Bay.The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019, at New Hope Baptist Church, 2370 Highway 70 East, Beaufort, officiated by Pastor Darryl Chadwick of New Hope Baptist Church. Inurnment will follow at a later at the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.Betty was born in Baltimore, MD; to Durwood Hood and Dorothy Wetzel Hood on June 8, 1933. She was a charter member of Cape Carteret Baptist Church and a current member of New Hope Baptist Church in Beaufort.Betty is survived by three sons, David McCracken and Scott McCracken of Jacksonville, Ray Bishop Jr. and wife Lisa of Phoenix, AR; daughter, Debra Chadwick and husband Darryl of Marshallberg; grandchildren, Aaron Kerr of Dunn, Melanie McCracken of Los Angeles, CA, Emily McCracken of Junction City, KS, Allison Waters of Charleston, SC, Tina Meurer of Fredericksburg, VA; and six great-grandchildren.Many thanks to all the staff at Snug Harbor for their care and Betty's special Bingo and card playing friend Linda.Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Marion Bishop; and daughter, Maria Asby.Flowers are welcome, or send a memorial donation to a .Online condolences may be made at Mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Funeral Home Munden Funeral Home & Crematory

2112 Arendell Street

Morehead City , NC 28557

(252) 726-8066 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations