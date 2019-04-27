Betty L. Brown, 88, of Jacksonville died April 26, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospital in Wilmington.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Graveside service to follow in Onslow Memorial Park.
Survivors include children, Sheila Carpenter of Myerstown, PA, Lydia Blatt of Myerstown, PA, Kevin Brown of York, PA, Marcella Burrus of Buxton and Maureen Jones of Jacksonville.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019