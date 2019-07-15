Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Brumback. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home & Crematory 303 Chaney Ave Jacksonville , NC 28540 (910)-455-1281 Graveside service 2:00 PM Onslow Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

JACKSONVILLE - Dr. Elisabeth McCauley Brumback, 97, of Jacksonville, died Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Park.

Born in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Dec. 21, 1921, "Dr. Betty" as she was fondly known, was the only child of Margaret Cookus McCauley and Eugene McCauley, of Maryland. She graduated from the University of Maryland at College Park with a BS in Bacteriology. She was a member and secretary of Sigma Alpha Omicron, the Honorary Bacteriology Society, during her undergraduate studies as well as part of the Riding Club.

In 1948, she was one of a few women to receive the Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Maryland at College Park. After residencies at Kings County Hospital in New York and the University of Virginia, she began her private practice of pediatrics in Raleigh, NC, where she continued until 1960 when she married Dr. George Gurganus of Jacksonville, NC. The couple resided in Jacksonville, and Dr. Betty became the first practicing pediatrician in Onslow County, overcoming many barriers as the first female doctor in the area. She was a member of St. Anne's Episcopal Church.

Always known as "Dr. Betty and Dr. George," they were avid boaters and anglers until Dr. George's death in 1986. Following her retirement, Dr. Betty traveled the world visiting six out of seven continents. Her passion for traveling continued after she remarried her childhood friend, Dr. Frank "Bud" Brumback, of Hagerstown, MD in 1990. Together they traveled the United States extensively visiting many national parks as well as parks throughout Canada.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Dr. George Gurganus of Jacksonville; and her devoted second husband, Dr. Frank "Bud" Brumback; as well as granddaughter, Margo Sylvester, of Warrenton, VA.

She is survived by her great-grandchildren, Owen Ravegum and Drew Ravegum, of Colorado. She is also survived by Mary Lynne Boppe, of Hagerstown MD, Barbara Sylvester, of Warrenton, VA; Diana Kershner, of Spartanburg, SC; John Brumback, of Warrenton, VA; and granddaughter, Jan Williamson, of New Jersey. In addition, she is survived by Joyce McAllister of Jacksonville, NC, who Dr. Betty described as "a close friend for many years who has been like a daughter" and her husband, Tommy McAllister, "who has been like another son."

