CHINQUAPIN - Betty Lanier Byrd, 83, of Chinquapin died Feb. 14, 2019, at Vidant Duplin Hospital.
Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Community Funeral Home of Beulaville with interment at Lanier family cemetery, Chinquapin.
Survivors include spouse, Elton "Speck'' Byrd; sons, Randy Mobley, both of Chinquapin, Kirk Mobley of Ohio, Chris Mobley of Beulaville; daughter, Sharon Pullen of Chinquapin; and sister, Reba Foy of Jacksonville.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019