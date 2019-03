HUBERT - Betty Louise Christenbury, 88, died at her residence in Hubert on March 23, 2019. A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville, NC with Rev. Paul Forty officiating.Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Loyde Christenbury; and son, Ricky David Hempstead.Betty is survived by one daughter, Wanda Dewhirst and husband Dewey Dewhirst of Hubert; sons, Jimmy Lambert and wife Margaret of Kings Mountain, Eddie Lambert of Lowell, Jerry Hempstead and wife Annette of Statesville, Dennis Hempstead of Charlotte and 17 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and 16 great-great-grandchildren.Betty was a retired CNA for Cornellius Davis Nursing Home in Wilmington, NC. She was a loving, caring, mother, grandmother, and wife. She loved to tell jokes and enjoyed the laughter and response from others.Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.