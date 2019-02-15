EDENTON - Betty Jarman Cox, 80, of Edenton died Feb. 14, 2019, at Three Rivers Health and Rehab Center.
Memorial will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at Edenton Baptist Church.
Survivors include husband of 59 years, G. Samuel Cox; sons, Graham Cox of Newnan, Georgia, John Cox, Andrew Cox, both of Holly Springs; sisters, Arline Huffman, Barbara Humphrey, both of Richlands, Carolyn McGowan; brothers, W.C. Jarman, Elwood Jarman, all of Jacksonville.
The family will receive friends following the service, and other times at the residence.
Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Edenton.
Miller Funeral Home- Edenton - Edenton
735 Virginia Road
Edenton, NC 27932
252-482-9993
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019